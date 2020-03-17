Some winter, some spring in this forecast

Get ready for some unsettled and at times sloppy weather in the next 3 days. The first system will arrive around or just before daybreak Wednesday from the southwest. We expect periods of light snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet to leave a light coating on the roads and sidewalks Wednesday morning in our area, so please be extra careful out there driving and walking around. Lows will reach the mid 20s with light winds becoming east-southeast around 5 mph. The wintry mix should gradually turn to occasional light rain or drizzle by midday Wednesday as warmer air slowly mixes in. There could be some fog as well Wednesday as highs reach the upper 30s. Winds will be from the east-southeast around 10 mph.

A stronger low pressure system will push into the area Thursday causing more rain, and it will be more substantial. We could pick up .50 to .75 inch of rain Thursday. It will be a bit warmer as well with highs in the low 40s. Colder air will push into the area Thursday night causing the rain to turn over to snow eventually. This could bring accumulations of around an inch or so in central Wisconsin to several inches in the far north and northwest part of our viewing area. This coupled with much colder temperatures and gusty winds could make the roads rather treacherous in spots later Thursday night. Please keep that in mind.

Snow showers should end Friday morning as the system pulls away. It will be rather blustery and chilly with highs staying in the upper 20s, even with partial sunshine later in the day.

High pressure will settle in for the weekend bringing lots of sunshine. Lows could reach the 0s to around 10 with highs near 31 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday.

Our region could get grazed with a weak weather system early next week. As such it will be cloudier and there is at least a small chance of light rain and snow showers at times. Not a whole lot will change with the temperatures, as highs top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 17-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1906 - The temperature at Snake River, WY, dipped to 50 degrees below zero, a record for the U.S. for the month of March. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1987 - A powerful spring storm produced severe thunderstorms over the Central Gulf Coast States, and heavy snow in the High Plains Region. A tornado caused three million dollars damage at Natchez MS, and six inches of rain in five hours caused five million dollars damage at Vicksburg MS. Cactus TX received 10 inches of snow. Western Kansas reported blizzard conditions. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)