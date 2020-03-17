Sawmill Adventure Park to close amid COVID-19 concerns

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- In an email, the owners of Sawmill Adventure Park say, they will close until further notice amid COVID-19 concerns.

They say the decision follows the recommendations of the State and Federal Governments and the CDC.

If you have a reservation for this weekend, they will be reaching out to you personally.

The owners add, they will be in touch if they feel more future bookings need to be canceled.

If you need to cancel bookings, you can send an email to info@sawmilladventurepark.com

