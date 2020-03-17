Rothschild proclaims state of emergency due to Covid-19

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The village of Rothchild proclaimed a public health state of emergency due to Covid-19, Tuesday morning.

That authorizes the village to make emergency purchases of goods or services and close or limit access to all village buildings.

Village Administrator Gary Olsen said they are concerned about potential sewer issues, with toilet paper in short supply.

"There is some thought that it could be carried through the sewer system so we are hoping to keep sewer work to a minimum at this point, said Olsen. "If residents could really help out by being careful what they flush down the toilet."

The CDC confirmed the virus that causes covid-19 has been found in the feces of patients who carry it.