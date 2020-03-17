River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River at New London.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 9.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 9.4 feet.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet, Up to a foot of water is surrounding

structures along West River Drive in Fremont. Several inches of

floodwaters begin to cover portions of Burton Road near Pheifer

Park. Water is approaching portions of West Wolf Avenue near New

London.

&&