Packers tender all five exclusive rights free agents

Five Packers players from the 2019-2020 team will be coming back for this season.

The Packers tendered all five of their exclusive rights free agents today.

Those returning including receivers Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

The moves come a day after GM Brian Gutekunst signed linebacker Christian Kirksey and right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency.

Bryan Bulaga, Blake Martinez, and Kyler Fackrell all signed new deals with different teams today. Martinez and Fackrell are headed to the New York Giants and Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.