Marshfield Clinic creates community COVID-19 fund

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health Systems has pledged they will start distributing upwards of $400,000 to help address community needs, including food access, childcare, elder car, emergency transportation and more.

The system has elected to start this program in order to help other local community organizations "flatten the curve" of exposure and virulent spread by giving them the supplies and capital they need to continue their efforts safely.

Approved individuals, groups or organizations in the area that wishes to apply can click here.

To be eligible for the fund, you must be an approved 501(c) non-profit, local government agencies, public health departments and school districts. Non-501(c)'s may apply alongside those with the non-profit status for funding.

“This rapid response funding is just one way we are trying to help support our communities and community organization address local needs associated with COVID-19, such as social distancing measures, assuring continued access to needed basic services and so forth,” said Jay Shrader, vice president of Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Center for Community Health Advancement.