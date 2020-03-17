Man arrested, facing charges after Forest Co. drug bust

FOREST COUNTY (WAOW) — A Crandon man is behind bars for alleged possession of multiple drugs, according to a press release.

Per the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, officials were notified Monday at approximately 8:40 a.m. about a suspect who may be in possession of drugs and under their influence.

Upon arrival at a residence on Sand Lake Road in the town of Nashville, officials found eight grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Kole McGeshick, 29, of Crandon was arrested on the following: both fentanyl and cocaine possession with intent to deliver, THC possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, per the release.

McGeshick is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and a Department of Corrections probation hold, the release adds.