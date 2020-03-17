Hsu’s Ginseng continues to feel impact as coronavirus spreads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In January when the coronavirus was just coming on to the American radar, Will Hsu hoped it wouldn't have the same impact on his business as the SARS outbreak did.

Nearly two months later, his concerns continue to grow.

"We're probably in the position similar to, if not worse than, where were with SARS," Hsu said.

Hsu's Ginseng sees many of the exports go to China. But with restrictions on both travel and trade, he quickly began to feel the impact on his business.

Now, as the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., he's faced with even more challenges.

"Shelter in place procedures going on in San Francisco and the Bay Area, that's one of our largest markets," he said about recent regulations to halt the spread of the virus in the U.S.

All of this, has combined for significant blow to business. Hsu said sales are down 40-60%.

Now, he's also concerned about his employees and is taking the spread of coronavirus and the precautions seriously.

He is splitting employees into two day shifts, and paying them for the other two days they'd normally be at work. He's also encouraging salaried employees to work from home.

"This is my way of role modeling that behavior, which is I'll be in the office about half the time and half the time I'll be out of the office," he said.

And like many parents, he's also working to help his daughters do school away from school during his time out of the office.

But he also knows many of these business adjustments, aren't long term solutions.

"If this continues longer than the next month or two, you're probably looking at layoffs. And I think a lot of other companies have starting looking at closing or laying off."