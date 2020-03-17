Festival Foods altering store hours starting March 18th

Festival Foods will no longer be open to customers 24 hours a day.

Due to COVID-19 , beginning Wednesday the chain will be altering their hours to close at midnight and re-open at 5 a.m. The move comes as they are trying to provide guests with the safest environment possible.

“It is essential for us to continue to do business in a safe, clean environment with products that our communities need,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

“Closing overnight will allow our associates to stock shelves so that product is available for the next morning and make our clean stores even cleaner.”

The press release states that the stores will use the time to clean in order to, "allow us to start the day with the best possible conditions "

In that same press release, Festical Foods recommends that elderly guests or those with compromised immune systems visit their locations between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to benefit from the ideal conditions.

The company is continuing to monitor the situation and will communicate any additional changes on their website.