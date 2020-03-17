Covid-19: What we know about the virus

(WAOW) -- Here is what we know about the virus that causes Covid-19.

There are currently seven strains of human coronaviruses that have been identified.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), four of those strains cause mild illness, are common, and have been found in Wisconsin.

This new virus, SARS-CoV-2, was first identified in Wuhan China where it began spreading in December of 2019.

CDC representative Tom Chiller, MD, MPHTM said, "Covid-19 is thought to spread person-to-person, through respiratory droplets, produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The CDC said that people seem to be most contagious when they are the sickest. Symptoms that indicate Covid-19 are coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Jay Butler MD said the most susceptible populations are, "older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease, or diabetes."

In order to prevent the spread, the CDC recommends the following:

Wash your hands often, for more than 20 seconds at a time

Put distance between yourself and others

Stay home if you're sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

It says clean and disinfect because the two are different. You can clean by using soap and water, then use a disinfectant. You can make your own disinfectant by combining 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water.