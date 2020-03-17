City of Marshfield declares state of emergency

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be under a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Marshfield police.

"Due to the serious health risk that this poses to our citizens, we

need to make sure our community is assured the City is doing everything possible during this pandemic," a press release from the city said.

"Because of the rapidly changing information about COVID-19 situation, it is very difficult to specify future steps, but rest assured we are working together with all 'hands on deck' and we will all get through this," said Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus.

Per the release, city officials are working to stay on top of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wood County and Marathon County Health Departments.