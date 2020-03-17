Breaking: Spike in WI confirmed COVID-19 cases, moratorium on gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - On their daily call, the Department of Health Services has made several steps and announcements regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Badger State.

In the span of a day, the number of positive cases has gone up to 72, from 46 Monday.

For the first time since the outbreak began, Gov. Tony Evers joined DHS officials in the call, saying that there will be a moratorium on all gatherings of more than 10 people in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The Governor's legal counsel said the moratorium would be enforced by local law enforcement, and those breaking it would be subject to a fine of up to $250 and/or 30 days in jail.

He will also be asking the state's legislature to lift rules of a one-week waiting period regarding unemployment assistance and insurance.

According to the Governor, all bars and restaurants will be closed, save those who can do drive-through or curbside service.

The Governor further said all school closure orders will be expanded "until further notice."

Currently, DHS says they're at a capacity of about 400 tests a day, and testing seven days a week. However, the past few days, they've been receiving more samples to test than they have the capacity for, and there are concerns of running out of test ingredients.

As of Tuesday, the number of tests that have come back negative was 1,038.

