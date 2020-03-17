Backpack feeding programs for students expand to help anyone



WESTON (WAOW) - The DC Everest-Wausau Blessings in a Backpack is expanding.

The project ensures students have food on weekends and holidays.

Now, due to the coronavirus crisis, anyone in need can get food.

"Our schools, Peyton's Promise and the United Way want to ensure that people have a place to go from this point on," DC Everest School Superintendent Kristine Gilmore said.

School administrators and teachers gathered at Idea Charter School in Weston to pack food Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday morning it will be distributed at area schools.

Click here for information on times and schools.

To make monetary donations send checks to:

DCE FOOD

6300 Alderson Drive

Schofield, WI 54476.