Aspirus announces Marshfield clinic

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus Health Systems announced Tuesday its plans to renovate a Founder's Square location to house their newest clinic in Marshfield.

In an email, officials detailed their plans for a 2,500 square-foot clinic, featuring four exam rooms and on-site lab and X-ray services.

The clinic will occupy a storefront off N. Central Avenue in Marshfield, and is expected to open to patients on September 14th of this year.

The clinic will house two advanced-practice clinicians and patients will have access to care services of all ages.

“We have a growing number of patients who travel from the Marshfield area to seek care at various Aspirus locations,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “By establishing a clinic in Marshfield, we can offer additional access to primary care services in another community within our expanding service area and eliminate the need to travel for those who are seeking our care.”