Area warming shelter relocates to protect guests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- COVID-19 concerns have caused city leaders to make sure requirements of social distancing are being met, while still making sure those in need of shelter can stay warm.

The Catholic Charities Warming Center had to cut how many beds they have available because of how close they are, which would go against current social distancing requirements.

The solution; city leaders gathered on Monday night and came up with the idea of relocating the warming shelter to a safer and bigger location at Eastgate Hall in Marathon Park.

Ben Lee, United Way of Marathon County Director of Community Impact For Financial Stability & Health, said this well serve as a way to keep volunteers and guest safe.

"They're no different than anybody else in our community," Lee stated. "The privilege that some other individuals in our community have is that they have a home to go to at night to practice social distancing or to quarantine in. That's not the case for our homeless population, but they should be provided the same rights we have."

Guests can arrive at Eastgate Hall at 7 p.m. and have to leave by 8 a.m.

As of right now the warming center will be located at Marathon Park until April 30.

If you'd like to donate you can drop off items at the back of the Eastgate Hall building.