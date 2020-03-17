Appleton man sentenced to 15 years in prison on meth, ammo charges

(WAOW) — An Appleton man who pleaded guilty to methamphetamine and ammunition charges will spend the next 15 years behind bars, a press release said.

Kou Lee, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing over 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute and also possessed ammunition as a convicted felon, per the release.

The judge overseeing the case noted Lee’s criminal past, which includes “previous criminal convictions involving methamphetamine at both the state and federal level,” along with Lee “distributing poison” to make “easy money” in the Fox Valley area, per the release.

The release adds Lee will spend a decade on supervised release after his prison sentence.