Woodson YMCA closing facilities, child care to remain open

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- The Woodson YMCA is closing its branches as of 8 p.m. Monday, outside of childcare.

According to the CEO, if you are enrolled in child care or school age care at either the Woodson or Aspirus YMCA you can still send your child.

The organization says it's pivoting resources to be able to offer more child care resources for those in need.

They plan to restore full operations on April 6.

The YMCA says it will offer Y360, an on demand fitness program you can do at home.