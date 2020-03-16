Wood Co. Circuit Court implements temporary scheduling changes

(WAOW) -- The Wood County Circuit Court is implementing temporary scheduling changes to address COVID-19-related concerns, according to a press release.

All jury trials scheduled between March 17 and April 17 will be rescheduled, per the release; less urgent matters may be rescheduled, it adds.

"If you are scheduled to be in court, you should contact your attorney immediately," the release said. "If you are not represented, you should contact the Clerk of Circuit Court or the Court Branch in which your hearing is scheduled." Parties will be allowed to appear by phone when possible.

"Our intent is to try to keep the public safe, while recognizing that some court operations must proceed," the release reads. "Use common sense and wash your hands before and after any visit to the Courthouse."

You may contact the Courts by calling:

Clerk of Circuit Court 715-421-8490

Branch 1 (Judge Potter) 715-421-8520

Branch 2 (Judge Brazeau) 715-421-8518

Branch 3 (Judge Wolf) 715-421-8415