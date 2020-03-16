WIAC cancels spring sports season

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced Monday afternoon they're cancelling their spring sports season.

The move comes amid concerns of the spreading of COVID-19.

In addition, the WIAC announced their suspending any and all athletically-related activities, and all in-person athletic recruiting activities indefinitely.

They are also moving all in-person press conferences to phone conference calls until further notice, and the American Family Insurance/WIAC Student-Athlete Leadership Institute is postponed with the possibility of rescheduling it in the fall.