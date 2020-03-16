What to do with that extra time at home? Grow something to eat!

Many of us will be spending much more of our time than usual of course at home this Spring with the COVID-19 restrictions. Of course there are a lot of good hobbies out there to fill the time like reading, cooking, sewing, watching television and movies, playing music, and excersise.

I bet the avid gardeners out there are going to get those seeds growing in the house, or in a greenhouse if they are lucky enough to have one. What a great idea. Heck, even for those of you who have never gardened, this might be the perfect time to try it. After all, wouldn't it be nice to have some healthy, fresh, safe food in a few months that you don't have to go out to the store or market to get?

If you are not sure how to get started, just do a little reading about it on the Internet. You don't have to make it super complicated. Sure you can get special grow lights, root growth enhancers, and fancy seed containers and such but it really isn't necessary. In 2018 I started my cucumbers, melons, beets, and pumpkin seeds in cardboard egg cartons and they actually did quite well (check out my photo below).

Some of Tony's produce from seeds started in his house in 2018

Just keep the soil moist and once the seeds are germinated make sure they get near a window that gets as much sunlight as possible. Once the weather is consistently warmer, like highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s or 40s, you can probably set the plants outside for several hours a day to get hardened off for real outside conditions. That will toughen them up in terms of dealing with the more intense sun and wind. Then of course once the danger of frost has passed (probably in later May) you can transplant them to your garden.

It will give you a jumpstart to the growing season so you will have produce sooner, and it probably will save you some money by not having to buy as many plants from the greenhouse.

So keep that in mind if you want to enrich your life during this unusual stretch of life coming up. Take care and I am sending you wishes of safety and health in the days and weeks ahead!