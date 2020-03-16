Ways to still cast your vote during Spring election amid COVID-19 concerns

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're just a few weeks away from the Spring election on April 7, and local clerks are working to keep voters safe from COVID-19 or any other illnesses.

"This is an ever changing situation," Stevens Point City Clerk Karalyn Krautkramer said. "One that we have not encountered at this level before."

Local and state officials are encouraging absentee voting.

"Obviously that minimizes the risk if people are voting by mail," Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said. "They can also vote in person early in the clerks office, which can help minimize the lines at the polling places on Election Day."

There are a few options if you don't want to physically go to a polling site on Election Day.

"If someone needs to register to vote, they can register to vote by mail or online, but the deadline is by this Wednesday the 18th to do so," Filen said. "If you've already registered to vote you can request an absentee ballot starting now. The last day to request it by mail is Thursday, April 2. The last day for in person absentee voting is April 3 in most municipalities across the county."

To avoid discouraging voters, polling sites will still be open for those who prefer to vote that way.

"There will be hand sanitizer available upon entering and leaving the polling locations," Krautkramer said. "We will be providing sanatizing wipes and will be doing some hourly cleaning."

Machines and voting equipment will be cleaned, as well as some poll workers getting equipped with gloves.

"We want to encourage people to come out if they feel comfortable, otherwise please request those absentee ballots," Krautkramer said.

"At this time voting will go on as expected on Election Day," Filen added.

For any updates on COVID-19 related changes or closures, you can click here.