Wausau PD outlines protocol in light of COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Police Department, like many others, is implementing a safety plan to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"It is very important to us that we have healthy staff that are able to meet the law enforcement needs of our community," a Facebook post from Wausau PD read. "In addition, it is equally important that we don’t pass COVID 19 from one home or person to another as we go about our work."

Some of the measures, according to the post, includde "cleaning and disinfecting squad cars and work spaces prior to each shift," officers taking citizen complaints via telephone, as well as asking to talk outside and maintaining six feet of distance as much as possible if responding to a home or business.

