WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Child Care Inc. is suspending operations of all programs and facilities beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m.

According to the announcement on their Facebook page, the center will remain closed until April 6.

The post continues, "Thank you for your understanding and support as we navigate this. We will keep you as informed as possible as new information and recommendations come about."