Wausau Chamber of Commerce postpones Small Business Week events

(WAOW) -- The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday’s Future in Focus program and is also working to reschedule Small Business Week events due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to the Chamber's website.

The annual Small Business Week events, including the 2020 Business EXPO, were originally planned for April 13 to 17.

"These events will be rescheduled for a time at which the entire region can celebrate our vibrant business community," the site said. "The new dates for Small Business Week will offer an important opportunity for our community to reconnect following a period of ‘social distancing’ and to propel our local businesses forward."

The Chamber adds that current registrations for events will automatically be transferred to the new dates.



For more information, visit the Chamber website by clicking here.