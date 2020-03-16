Vino Latte giving health care workers free coffee

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vino Latte in Weston and Wausau is hoping to put a smile on health care workers' faces by giving them a free cup of coffee over the next few days.

The coffee shop hopes the gesture lets health care professionals know that the community is behind them as they work to fight against the coronavirus.

"Health care workers and the stress they they're encountering... we just thought it was a little gesture that we could do to maybe brighter their day," said Ron Glaman who is the Husband of the Owner of Vino Latte.

The restaurant itself is also taking precautions as the virus continues to spread. It is implementing more frequent cleanings and offering delivery and curbside pickup.