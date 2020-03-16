United Way working to help coordinate coronavirus emergency fund

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is working with nonprofit, government, faith and business stakeholders to develop a coordinated emergency response fund, collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club and Selfless Ambition fund that went live last week.

In an email newsletter, the United Way said they have closed their building located at 2059 Atwood Avenue to help prevent the spread of the virus.

They anticipate a reopen date of April 6, but that date may be adjusted as more information becomes available. All volunteer and partner meetings will occur virtually.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has asked United Way to aggregate and organize volunteer opportunities that arise in the wake of this public health threat.

Organizations or grassroots efforts recruiting volunteers, can connect with Morghan Vélez (morghan.velez@uwdc.org). United Way will post volunteer opportunities to volunteeryourtime.org as they become available.