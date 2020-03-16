TDS announces free 60-day broadband access to low-income individuals, households with students

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- TDS Telecommunications announced plans Monday to support residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release says.

Per the release, TDS will be providing broadband access to low-income individuals and/or families with children and college students for 60 days.

“As a company, our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” says Drew Petersen, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at TDS. “During this difficult time, we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the essential access they need.”

To verify eligibility for this offer, residents will be asked to provide documentation from qualifying programs.

“We are proud to be associated with this important communications service continuity program and commend the FCC for their proactive attention to public safety during this most difficult time,” says Petersen.

For more information, call 1-888-287-8156.