State to loosen hour requirements for schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) announced it would allow Wisconsin schools to avoid mandated testing and usually required educational hours.

Districts in the state need to file a waiver to duck hour requirements, but DPI said in a press release that it would work to ensure the applications are approved immediately.

Normally, schools need a school year to be made up of a certain number of hours. However, the governor ordered all schools to close by Wednesday at 5 p.m. to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure is to last at least two-and-a-half weeks.

DPI told 27 News that districts hoping to obtain a waiver should apply during the school shutdown and cite the ongoing public health crisis.

“The DPI is taking action to remove barriers that may be in the way of our schools and students during these trying times,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “I am proud of our schools and communities, who remain focused on providing continuity of learning, and providing meals and other resources to students who may need them.”

DPI is also hoping to secure its own waiver from the federal government to avoid mandated assessments. The department said it also hopes to work with both Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature with regards to state testing requirements "due to the unprecedented circumstances."

DPI said it will continue discussions on how these decisions might impact the Accountability Report Cards the department issues to each school district annually.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a DPI-submitted waiver to make school meals available to children from low-income families.

When Wisconsin schools reopen, DPI said each district will need to "make every effort" to implement education tailored to each student.

DI has also set up a webpage dedicated to updates on how the spread of COVID-19 affects Wisconsin's schools.