State of Emergency Declared in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The mayor of Wisconsin Rapids has declared a state of emergency to combat spread of COVID-19.

The deceleration follows Governor Evers' emergency deceleration, and positions the city to be eligible to receive state and federal resources to help mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

“Today’s declaration is to help inform the public and help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about being mindful of our behavior but not inciting panic,” said Mayor Zachary Vruwink . “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families. I encourage residents identify a household plan of action.”

The city is recommending the following steps for residents to take: