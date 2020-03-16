State of Emergency Declared in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The mayor of Wisconsin Rapids has declared a state of emergency to combat spread of COVID-19.
The deceleration follows Governor Evers' emergency deceleration, and positions the city to be eligible to receive state and federal resources to help mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.
“Today’s declaration is to help inform the public and help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about being mindful of our behavior but not inciting panic,” said Mayor Zachary Vruwink . “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families. I encourage residents identify a household plan of action.”
The city is recommending the following steps for residents to take:
- Avoid traveling to areas of the country or state with confirmed cases of infection or that are known to be high transmission areas
- Cancel events or gatherings of more than 50 people, take extra precautions or consider canceling smaller events, and minimize your time public or commercial spaces with large amounts of people
- Continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, as well as clean common surfaces regularly
- Don’t shake hands, don’t touch your face, cover your cough
- Enact social distancing as much as possible when gathered with friends or in the work place – keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others
- If you get sick, don’t go to work, and call your medical provider before going in for treatment
- Gather a 2 week supply of food and needed prescriptions or medicine in case you need to suddenly self-quarantine