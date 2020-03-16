State Emergency Operations Center elevates to Level 1 response

MADISON (WAOW) – The Wisconsin State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has moved to a Level 1 in response to a health-related incident for the first time ever.

The move comes in support of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location. Gov. Tony Evers and DHS continue to lead the state’s response to COVID-19.



This story is breaking and will be updated as more details become known.

