Multiple rounds of precipitation this week

We are in a rather unsettled week of March weather in Wisconsin. One weak front will push out of the region tonight taking any spotty drizzle or snow showers with it. The next one will be on the way by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Luckily we will get a break for Tuesday with some nice sunshine. Lows Monday night will reach the low 20s with west winds around 10 mph. Highs Tuesday should climb to the upper 30s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 10-15 mph.

There is a good chance of snow or a snow / rain mix to move in very late Tuesday night. We could have some small accumulations in spots through Wednesday morning before it all turns to rain. Please be alert for possible slippery roads early Wednesday morning. We could pick up rain amounts of 0.10” north to over 0.30” in the southern part of the area. Highs should reach the upper 30s.

A larger and stronger storm system is expected to roll through Thursday bringing gusty winds and heavier rain. As colder air comes in Thursday night it should change to some snow and then taper off early Friday. At this point it appears a few inches of snow are possible around the Wausau area, with possibly much greater totals in far northern Wisconsin where the changeover to snow occurs sooner. Please stay tuned for updates on this complicated situation. Otherwise highs will be in the low 40s Thursday but will drop to the upper 20s to near 30 Friday. It will still be windy Friday.

Thankfully the weekend will be sunny and quiet. It will also be cool with highs around 31 Saturday and near 37 degrees Sunday. Lows will be close to 10 degrees.

Increasing clouds are projected for next Monday with another potential rain or snow event by next Monday night.

Take care, Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 16-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1986 - A small but rare tornado touched down perilously close to Disneyland in Anaheim CA. (Storm Data)

1987 - Softball size hail caused millions of dollars damage to automobiles at Del Rio TX. Three persons were injured when hailstones crashed through a shopping mall skylight. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)