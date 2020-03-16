Marshfield United Way working with local organization to provide emergency food boxes

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- Soup or Socks and Marshfield Area United Way are working together to provide emergency food boxes to local residents needing assistance with food throughout the school closures.

According to a press release from the Marshfield Area United Way, anyone coming to the food pantry will receive an emergency box of food. If there is a family with the children, another box of food will be provided from United Way’s Nutrition on Weekends program, the release said.

Individuals and families are able to receive the boxes of food weekly while there is no school in session.

Food can be picked up at Soup or Socks from 12:00-4:00 Monday through Thursday and 9:00-12:00 on Fridays, starting Tuesday.

If you are in need of food and unable get to the pantry during these hours, or if you don’t have transportation to get there, please contact United Way at 715-384-9992.

Soup or Socks is located at 200 S Lincoln Ave in Marshfield. Food boxes are available to Marshfield residents, along with residents in the encompassing communities of Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Pittsville, Neillsville, Spencer and Stratford.

Anyone able to help deliver food boxes should contact United Way at the number listed above. Anyone wishing to make a donation can send them to Marshfield Area United Way, PO Box 771, Marshfield, WI 54449. Visit marshfieldareaunitedway.org to make a secure donation online.