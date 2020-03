(WAOW) -- According to a press release, the Marshfield Clinic Health System established a COVID-19 Helpline on Monday to provide community members with information and answering questions about the virus.

The information line can be reached at 877-998-0880 and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, per the release.

The free service will connect callers with a person who can answer questions and give facts and information about COVID-19.