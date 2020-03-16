LIVE UPDATES: List of resources available amid COVID-19 outbreak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Kwik Trip announced they are offering free delivery through EatStreet to help people get essential items.

There are over 70 Kwik Trips in Wisconsin that offer delivery via KwikTrip will waiver delivery fees on order of eight dollars or more on food and essential items such as eggs, bread and toilet paper.

Beer, liquor, and tobacco products are not included in the deal.

EatStreet also is offering a new feature to decrease social contact for all customers. A customer can now select to have their order left at the door. That means no customer has to have direct contact with their delivery driver if they choose.

When you place your order, type “please leave my food at the door” in the Order Instructions box at Checkout.

Your driver will work to confirm where you want your order placed and when it has arrived.

At no time will you have direct contact with your driver.

********************

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Doing their part to ease concerns of food access for kids across the area, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools will be offering free take-home lunches.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, all children under the age of 18 - regardless of if they're a public school student or not - will be able to drive up to the school and receive a grab-and-go lunch, along with breakfast for the next morning.

The district says the meals will be available from 11am-1pm, first come first serve, from Tuesday, March 17th through Friday the 20th and again Monday the 30th-April 3rd.

There will be no food offered during Spring Break (March 23-27th).

Meal pickup locations include (and are subject to change):

- Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St. So., Wisc. Rapids (front parking lot)

- Mead Elementary School, 241 17th Ave. So., Wisc. Rapids (side entrance on Alton Street)

- THINK Academy, 6950 Knowledge Ave., Rudolph, WI (front entrance)

Children will need to be on-hand in the car to receive food, and parents cannot get food without their children present.

Meals will not be consumed on-site.

********************

(WAOW) -- According to a press release, the Marshfield Clinic Health System established a COVID-19 Helpline on Monday to provide community members with information and answering questions about the virus.

The information line can be reached at 877-998-0880 and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, per the release.

The free service will connect callers with a person who can answer questions and give facts and information about COVID-19.

********************

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- Soup or Socks and Marshfield Area United Way are working together to provide emergency food boxes to local residents needing assistance with food throughout the school closures.

According to a press release from the Marshfield Area United Way, anyone coming to the food pantry will receive an emergency box of food. If there is a family with the children, another box of food will be provided from United Way’s Nutrition on Weekends program, the release said.

Individuals and families are able to receive the boxes of food weekly while there is no school in session.

Food can be picked up at Soup or Socks from 12:00-4:00 Monday through Thursday and 9:00-12:00 on Fridays, starting Tuesday.

If you are in need of food and unable get to the pantry during these hours, or if you don’t have transportation to get there, please contact United Way at 715-384-9992.

Soup or Socks is located at 200 S Lincoln Ave in Marshfield. Food boxes are available to Marshfield residents, along with residents in the encompassing communities of Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Pittsville, Neillsville, Spencer and Stratford.

Anyone able to help deliver food boxes should contact United Way at the number listed above. Anyone wishing to make a donation can send them to Marshfield Area United Way, PO Box 771, Marshfield, WI 54449.

Visit marshfieldareaunitedway.org to make a secure donation online.



