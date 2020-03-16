Kwik Trip to provide free delivery through EatStreet amid COVID-19 concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Kwik Trip announced they are offering free delivery through EatStreet to help people get essential items.

There are over 70 Kwik Trips in Wisconsin that offer delivery via KwikTrip will waiver delivery fees on order of eight dollars or more on food and essential items such as eggs, bread and toilet paper.

Beer, liquor, and tobacco products are not included in the deal.

EatStreet also is offering a new feature to decrease social contact for all customers. A customer can now select to have their order left at the door. That means no customer has to have direct contact with their delivery driver if they choose.