Experts weigh in on finding child care during coronavirus concerns

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- As schools close their doors due to growing coronavirus concerns, parents are left scrambling to find child care.

But before jumping into the first option you find, experts have some tips on finding the right care for your kids.

"Do some interviewing, talk with the potential provider about the activities they may offer for your child," said Childcaring Executive Director Kelly Borchardt.

Childcaring is an organization that helps connect parents with child care providers.

Borchardt also recommends background checks or at least look up the provider on Wisconsin Circuit Court Access. "Parents need to be really, really careful about who they decide to put their child in care with," Borchardt said.

And once you've found a provider, keep an eye out for red flags like if your child reports something that sounds off or if you're not allowed to pick up your child at certain times.

While health experts urge you to avoid child care centers with multiple kids, if it's your only option they urge you to take extra precautions like washing clothes as soon as your child comes home.

"We have this very short period, the clock it ticking, and we're trying to decrease any contact with any body," said pathologist Dr. Sarah Sewall. And yes, that includes play dates and playgrounds too.