Elton John postpones April Fiserv Forum concert

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Elton John announced Monday that he will postpone his April 28 performance at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

A new date will be announced soon, according to a news release.

All May 22 through July 8 performances remain as scheduled.

Several 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour dates postponed

Show dates March 26 through May 2, 2020 to be rescheduled to 2021.

The decision was made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release.

Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled performances.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates being rescheduled are as follows:

March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 6-7 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

April 17-18 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena