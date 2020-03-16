‘Bigger than any one of us’: Biden, Sanders take on pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought at Sunday's Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic.

They united in their criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverged in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis

Biden appeared determined to keep his focus on the general election. He committed for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden's announcement, Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" do the same.