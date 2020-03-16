Area courthouses announce temporary closures to the public

(WAOW) -- Several area courthouses are taking precautions and closing off buildings to the public.

PORTAGE COUNTY:

Officials in Portage County are taking preventative measures to do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said while the city doesn't want to overreact, they also don't want to under react.

Public service windows for most of city hall are closed off to the public, however the clerks office will remain open to the public because of early voting and the upcoming Spring election.

Mayor Wiza added that the majority of matters that people can handle in person at city hall can easily be taken care of either online or over the phone.

Mayor Wiza said the city will continue to monitor recommendations from state health officials to make the best decisions possible to keep the public safe. The plan is currently to keep public access closed for around 30 days, but that could change depending on how COVID-19 unfolds over the next few weeks.

The Portage Co. Sheriff's Dept. is closing the inner lobby and customer service window until further notice.

ONEIDA COUNTY:

Starting March 17 at 8 a.m. the Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office will close the lobby to the public and there will no longer be video visitation in the front lobby vestibule. The lobby kiosk will not be available.

CLARK COUNTY:

From March 16 - May 15: No in person hearings except for preliminary, plea and sentencing, no jury trials unless statutorily required, criminal and civil traffic court intake suspended. You can find the full order here.

WOOD COUNTY:

Jury trials from March 17 - April 17 will be rescheduled. Less urgent matters may also be rescheduled. They are encouraging people to contact their attorneys. You can see more here.