A more active weather pattern developing

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain and snow showers possible.

High: 37 Wind: South to SW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries early, then clearing skies late.

Low: 22 Wind: West 10-15

Tuesday: Breezy and chilly during the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

High: 38 Wind: West 10-20

A more active weather pattern is developing this week. Both rain and snow will be with us at times and a big cool down could hit by Friday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with spotty light rain and snow showers moving through from late morning through the afternoon. High temps will reach the mid to upper 30s with winds ranging from the south to southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Any showers will end early this evening and then we should experience some clearing late tonight. The clear skies should stick with us for Tuesday, so it will not be too bad of a March day. Temps will still be a little below normal but top out in the mid to upper 30s.

On Wednesday a wave of low pressure tracking to the south of Wisconsin will be close enough to bring back cloudy skies and a chance of rain and snow. Across our area, right now it looks like the precipitation will be fairly light with not much threat of accumulation. In the south, toward Juneau and Adams counties, there could be a bit heavier rain. Highs on Wednesday will once again range from the mid to upper 30s.

A stronger low pressure system will move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday and bring rain to much of the area, possibly mixing with snow in the far north. All of the rain will change to snow Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning. During this time there might some accumulation of a few inches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s. It will turn blustery and colder on Friday as the snow ends. The highs on Friday will struggle to reach 30 degrees.

The weather should be dry once again over the weekend with plenty of sun on Saturday and sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will remain below normal, in the low 30s Saturday and in the mid to upper 30s Sunday.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 16-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - A winter storm produced heavy snow in the Central Rockies. Winds gusted to 80 mph at Centerville UT. Eighteen cities in the southeastern U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date, including Tallahassee FL with a reading of 24 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)