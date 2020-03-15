Without a confirmed case, how is COVID-19 impacting Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Without a confirmed case in Central Wisconsin, residents say they're still feeling the impact.

"I am extremely upset about the COVID-19 virus and frankly sports is a refuge that a lot of us in society as something that's very comforting and healing in times like this" Jessee King of Wausau.

Not only disappointing sports fans but raising concerns in the heart of the badger state. King said, "this impact is far greater than anything i could've imagined." But he says being concerned isn't such a bad thing.

"In a way, it's better that we all do take alarm and take these precautions so that the impact of this particular virus isn't as sharp," said King.

However, that panic leading to empty shelves at local grocery stores.

"My friend and I, we went to Pick N Save, no toilet paper, no nothing," said Sue Karau of Wausau. Going on to say, "it's ridiculous and i think they have their panic button on they go overboard when they buy stuff you don't need to do that."

With residents trying to stock up.

The virus causing schools to close and forcing some businesses to have employees work remotely, taking precautions to stay one step ahead of the virus.

King said, "me personally i'm trying to wash my hands a little bit more, use hand sanitizer, I'm doing the elbow bump."

And if the virus were to break out in Marathon County, King says, "I mean you can panic you can get upset but the main thing we have to focus on is that we're all going to be okay no matter what."

For updates on closings and cancelations and everything COVID-19 click here.