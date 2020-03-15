Wausau Conservatory of Music Suspends Classes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Conservatory of Music (WCM) will be suspending classes and programs beginning Thursday, March 19.

According to a release, classes will continue throughout Wednesday, March 18.

The anticipated reopening date is Monday, April 6.

"WCM staff and faculty are committed to ensuring that all students continue to receive the high-quality music education experience that WCM provides and we will work with families as needed," said Debi Traeder, Director of Marketing. "Students and faculty are encouraged to utilize virtual learning tools and every effort will be made by the Conservatory to support this shift in the learning environment. Students are advised to speak with their individual teacher to arrange for virtual learning. A revised lesson make-up policy will be communicated to students and parents."