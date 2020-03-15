Urban Street Bistro in Wausau helping feed people in need

Wausau (WAOW) -- Urban Street Bistro in Wausau is helping feed people in need.

In a Facebook post, Urban Street Bistro says they'll be offering free lunches to anyone who needs one.

"Feeding the hungry has always been the cornerstone of our business. In the upcoming weeks we are well aware of the strain that will be put on the many families relying on school nutritional services," the Facebook post said.

They will serve food from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m several days at different locations.

Mar. 19 they will be at G.D Jones Elementary School, Mar. 24 at Stettin Elementary School, Mar. 31 at Riverview Elementary School and April 3 at Franklin Elementary School.

"It’s just a small gesture to help our community stay strong and healthy, moving forward together. We encourage anyone In need to stop by. Please tell your neighbors if you think a warm meal would be a benefit to them," the Facebook post said.