Unsettled weather this week, with snow and rain expected

Evening: Becoming partly cloudy, with increasing clouds late.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow and freezing drizzle far-north (north of Highway 8), and a slight chance of freezing drizzle elsewhere.

Low: 25

Wind: light SE

Monday: Some light snow and freezing drizzle possible during the morning north of Wausau, then through the afternoon scattered rain and snow showers north with a chance south.

High: 37

Wind: SW 5-10

The afternoon sunshine and gentle winds were pleasant, but otherwise it was a bit cool for mid March as highs ranged through the 30s.

The week ahead will feature a more active weather pattern as several waves of low pressure track through or near Wisconsin, along with a slightly cooler than average temperature trend.

Cloud cover will increase this evening and tonight, bringing a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle across the far-north (generally north of Highway 8) and a slight chance elsewhere later tonight and Monday morning. During the afternoon there will be a chance of scattered rain and snow showers north and central, with a few possible south.

After a dry and sunny day Tuesday, a light mix of rain and snow is likely Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with rain or a rain/snow mix likely. As cooler air and gusty north winds arrive Friday a changeover to mainly snow is forecast, with some snow accumulation possible.

The weekend looks to be dry and a bit chilly.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 15, 2020

Weather History: