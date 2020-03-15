Unsettled weather this week, with snow and rain expected

Unsettled weather this week, with snow and rain expectedNew
Evening: Becoming partly cloudy, with increasing clouds late.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow and freezing drizzle far-north (north of Highway 8), and a slight chance of freezing drizzle elsewhere.
Low: 25
Wind: light SE
Monday: Some light snow and freezing drizzle possible during the morning north of Wausau, then through the afternoon scattered rain and snow showers north with a chance south.
High: 37
Wind: SW 5-10
The afternoon sunshine and gentle winds were pleasant, but otherwise it was a bit cool for mid March as highs ranged through the 30s.
The week ahead will feature a more active weather pattern as several waves of low pressure track through or near Wisconsin, along with a slightly cooler than average temperature trend.
Cloud cover will increase this evening and tonight, bringing a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle across the far-north (generally north of Highway 8) and a slight chance elsewhere later tonight and Monday morning. During the afternoon there will be a chance of scattered rain and snow showers north and central, with a few possible south.
After a dry and sunny day Tuesday, a light mix of rain and snow is likely Wednesday.
Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with rain or a rain/snow mix likely. As cooler air and gusty north winds arrive Friday a changeover to mainly snow is forecast, with some snow accumulation possible.
The weekend looks to be dry and a bit chilly.
Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 15, 2020
Weather History:
|1941 - The most severe blizzard in modern history struck North Dakota and Minnesota. The blizzard hit on a Saturday night while many are traveling, and thus claimed 71 lives. Winds gusted to 75 mph at Duluth MN, and reached 85 mph at Grand Forks ND. Snow drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Minnesota. A cold front traveling 30 mph crossed Minnesota in just seven hours. (15th-16th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)