River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River at New London.

* Until Sunday evening.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet

tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday

morning.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet, Up to a foot of water is surrounding

structures along West River Drive in Fremont. Several inches of

floodwaters begin to cover portions of Burton Road near Pheifer

Park. Water is approaching portions of West Wolf Avenue near New

London.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3

feet on 04/30/1994.

&&