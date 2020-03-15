Marshfield Clinic asking for child care help for employees

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic is turning to the public for help in finding child care help for employees.

With the cancellation of schools and the need for health care workers to help those in need, Marshfield Clinic is hoping the community can step up and help in child care.

"This process aims to serve as a way to connect those in need of child care with those in the community who are able to provide child care," the Marshfield Clinic says in a release. "If you or someone you know has the ability to watch the child of a local health care provider, please consider helping out so that those workers can continue to work and address the health care needs that we are likely to face in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead."

The release says: To help out a local health care provider send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org and include some key information. Your information will then be posted on an internal board where a health care worker may be reaching out to you.

Please include information such as: