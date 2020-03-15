Charter temporarily offering free broadband and Wi-Fi to help students

(WAOW) -- Charter is temporarily offering free broadband and Wi-Fi for new K-12 and college student households.

A release from the company says the offer will be for 60 days.

"In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers," the release says. "Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need."

The offer begins Monday Mar. 16.

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.

Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.

Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees.

.