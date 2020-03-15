Area school districts start announcing closing plans
Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- All schools have been mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to close at 5 p.m. Mar. 18 until April 6.
However, districts do have options to close earlier and to use virtual learning.
- Tomahawk School District: District will close 5:30 p.m. Mar. 16. Classes will be held Monday. There will then be "Continuity of Learning" instruction days March 19, 20, 31, April 1-3.
- Wausau School District: Classes will be held Mar. 16 - Mar. 18. Virtual learning will be held March 19, 20, 30, 31 and April 1, 2, 3.
- D.C. Everest School District: District working on virtual and continuous learning plan.