A local business and non-profit organization teamed up to make a difference

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau business and a non-profit organization are helping children with special needs through a local fundraiser.

The fundraiser was hosted at Blades & Boards with the proceeds helping Shared Blessings Inc.

Shared Blessings is a non-profit organization that supports families with children that have special needs through interactive play, community resources, and advocacy.

"I think that partnering with those families in a way that we can help those kiddos not only be included inclusion is so important to me for those kiddos specifically but also for those families to feel supported," said Molly Stenger, Vice President for Shared Blessings.

$5 from every person that throws, raffle baskets, and food and drink sales will go towards library-adaptive equipment that the organization wants to purchase.