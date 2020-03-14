UW Health encouraging telehealth appointments over in-person

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UW Health released the following guidance on Saturday, regarding appointments at UW Health facilities:

“In an effort to support social distancing efforts and flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19, we are evaluating all patient care appointments and procedures to determine which ones can safely be postponed. Any decisions made with respect to changes or postponements of appointments or procedures will be communicated directly to our patients.”

If you have symptoms or questions about COVID-19, you should contact UW Health's Hotline at (608) 720-5300.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Since before the coronavirus picked up steam in the U.S., UW Health officials have been preparing, with a hotline for questions, new procedures and the option to have video doctor appointments.

Those video appointments are called telehealth and officials say they're more important than ever.

They say it will help reduce the amount of people coming in to clinics hospitals and emergency rooms, risking infections.

It will also let health providers give care to people who have minor concerns while also prioritizing face to face meetings for more urgent needs.

But officials also said it's in preparation for the eventuality of sick doctors

"They clearly can't come to work and infect other people who may be high risk for more serious disease, but they could still conduct those specialty consults that we want to be able to deliver remotely via our telehealth platform rather than in person," Dr. Jeffrey Pothof with UW Health said.

Pothof says their precautions have been helping.

"I think it's making a difference, our hotline has been seeing an increase in use, which is exactly what we want: people to call ahead," he said.

While they have an emphasis on telehealth meetings with doctors, UW Health officials say they don't plan on outright canceling any appointments that have already been made for less urgent matters.

"We're trying to get individuals, especially those who might be high risk, from having to come in to our healthcare centers at this time," Pothof said. "For those who have just routine appointments sometimes it's just better to postpone those rather than to risk those coming in."

For those who think they have the coronavirus, all local health systems including UW-Health are requesting that you not come in to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics unannounced.

"You might call ahead, we might determine that you're appropriate for testing but we may advise that you remain at home for one to two days until we can figure out how to get you tested," he said.

Pothof says that the testing situation is improving every day, but it may be a while before everyone who wants a test will get one when they want it.

Local health systems say there are a lot of incorrect social media posts circulating that say people should go straight to the ER and urgent care, again they want you to call first.